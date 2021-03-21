CryptoBonusMiles Trading Up 1,370.2% This Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 104.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 1,370.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $2.53 million worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

