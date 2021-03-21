Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $670.03 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $670.03 million and $140.06 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,457,223,521 coins and its circulating supply is 251,458,634 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

