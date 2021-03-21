CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

