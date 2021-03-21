CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 116.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

