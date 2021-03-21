CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FFG opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.