CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.