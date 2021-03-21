CWM Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

