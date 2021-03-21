CWM Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $14,864,000.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

SAIA stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $229.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

