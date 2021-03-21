CWM Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

