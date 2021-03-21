Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $7.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.84 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,235 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $15,155,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 2,501,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,438. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

