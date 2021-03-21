Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of CYTK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,329 shares of company stock worth $1,418,235. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after buying an additional 181,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

