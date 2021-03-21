DA Davidson Trims Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Target Price to $2.75

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.