DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0107

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.80 million and $202,307.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00051446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00649437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.