Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $663,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,994. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

