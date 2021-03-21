DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $74.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.45 or 0.00917265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00354501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.