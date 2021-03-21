DAPS Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,762.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $45,762.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00024465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,285,395,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

