Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.