Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Databroker has a market cap of $2.09 million and $2,716.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.79 or 0.00648301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

