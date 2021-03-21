DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 223.5% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00340928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,336.79 or 0.99966817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00035576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00075095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

