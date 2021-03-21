Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBTX) Quiet Period Will End on March 24th

Decibel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DBTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Decibel Therapeutics had issued 7,062,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $127,116,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Decibel Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DBTX opened at $14.81 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.