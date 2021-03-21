Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

DHER stock opened at €110.25 ($129.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.04 and its 200 day moving average is €109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

