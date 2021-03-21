Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

