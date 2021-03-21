Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $390.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $10,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

