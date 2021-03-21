Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $32.17

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $30.79. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 5,054 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

