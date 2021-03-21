Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

