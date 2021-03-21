Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $167,569.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Donut token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $167,569.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00459643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00695867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.