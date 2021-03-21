Dorian Daley Sells 100,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORCL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

