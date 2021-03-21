DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) versus Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DS Smith and Loomis AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $7.65 billion 0.76 $667.50 million $0.42 12.98 Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 0.90 $174.15 million N/A N/A

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DS Smith and Loomis AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 3 3 0 2.50 Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

