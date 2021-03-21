DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.24 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006809 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

