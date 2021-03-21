Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 207,419 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.53% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

