Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 227,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lydall stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

