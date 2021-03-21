Eaton Vance Management Purchases 11,454 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,667.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

