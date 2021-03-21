Eaton Vance Management Sells 136,683 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Shares of GPC opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

