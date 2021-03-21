Eaton Vance Management Sells 30,987 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $179.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

