Eaton Vance Management Sells 41 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,592,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,752,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $458.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.77. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.71 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

