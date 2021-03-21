Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETB opened at $15.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

