Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

