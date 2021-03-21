ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ENNVU opened at $10.06 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities

There is no company description available for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.

