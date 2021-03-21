Edmond Thomas Sells 32,144 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TLYS opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.