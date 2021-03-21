Education Ecosystem (LEDU) One Day Volume Tops $61,457.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $61,457.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024395 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

