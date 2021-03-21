Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.13

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and approximately $130,613.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

