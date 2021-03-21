Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 1,035,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

