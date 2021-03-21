Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $61,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Envestnet by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.