EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $24,378.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

