Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 52,457 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.