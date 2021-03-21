Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 8,147 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 365,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.