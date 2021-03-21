Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $86.24 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.