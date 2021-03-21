Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 523,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

