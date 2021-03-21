Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,116 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Toro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Toro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

TTC stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,257. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.