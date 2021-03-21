Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $750.00 at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $819.30.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $653.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $684.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.74. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

